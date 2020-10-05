Seven Month Investigation Results in Sex Crimes Arrest in Clare County

Michigan State Police in Mount Pleasant say they were requested to help investigate an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy in February of 2020.

The suspect was identified as a 49-year-old Houghton Lake man.

Police say the assault reportedly took place in Clare County, Michigan.

Further investigation showed the suspect made multiple attempts to commit sexual assault against other young males in Michigan and that the man possessed and manufactured child pornography.

An additional victim was also identified during the investigation.

On October 1, the Houghton Lake man was charged with one count of Criminal sexual conduct-first degree(Person under thirteen), five felony counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggrivated, five felony counts of computers-internet -communicating with another to commit crime, and two counts of habitual offender – second offense notice.

The suspect has yet to be arraigned.