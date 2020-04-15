Seven COVID-19 Positive Grand Traverse Co. Residents Symptom Free

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise right here in Michigan and so far the total of confirmed cases are at 27,001 and at least 1,768 people are dead as of Wednesday April 14.

Locally in Grand Traverse County the Grand Traverse County Health Department reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County residents.

As of Wednesday April 15, 307 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County, 255 have tested negative and 7 people in the County who had COVID-19 illness have now completed isolation and are symptom-free.

Grand Traverse Health Department Officials say ” Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives remains the most important message for residents throughout Northwest Michigan. It is essential that people continue to stay home, avoid all non-essential travel, and practice social distancing when they must go out.”

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has developed a helpful one-page info-graphic about when it is safe to leave your home if you have COVID-19 or live with someone who does.

They say if you are experiencing symptoms or suspect that you may have contracted the virus, self-quarantine and call your healthcare provider, the Munson Healthcare COVID-19 hotline number 231-935-0951 (press 5 to access the option 7 days a week from 7 am – 7 pm), or the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.