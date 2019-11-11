- Advertisement -
Service & Sacrifice: Northern Michigan Observes Veterans’ Day

Staff Writer Posted On November 11, 2019
A Veterans’ Day celebration Monday in Traverse City as students at Old Mission Peninsula School honored over 30 vets with a school wide assembly that included each vet being introduced and then escorted into the gym by a student.

There were readings, songs and displays and a perfect opportunity for the school kids to learn about what it means to be a veteran.

This is the second year Old Mission Peninsula School has held this celebration – and because of its popularity the plan is to keep it going.

