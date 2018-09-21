- Advertisement -
September 22nd Declared Falls Prevention Awareness Day Statewide

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 21, 2018
Fall-related deaths are on the rise in Michigan.

In an effort to promote awareness about the frequency and health impacts of falling, September 22nd has been declared Falls Prevention Awareness Day here in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to learn how to prevent falls, especially during the winter months.

“Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury for older adults in the state, with one out of four people age 65 and older falling each year.” That’s according to MDHHS Director Nick Lyon.

Experts recommend physical activity with balance, strength training and flexibility components, getting your eyes and hearing checked annually, and making sure your home is safe and supportive.

For more information visit NCOA.org

