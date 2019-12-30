Senior Citizens Back Home After Small Fire in Ogemaw Co.

A fire that happened over the weekend had the West Branch community coming together to help those displaced.

On Saturday night, a senior living home had to be evacuated because of a fire in Ogemaw County.

Authorities say a small fire combusted at the Brook Retirement Community in West Branch, causing about 60 residents to be evacuated.

A spokesperson from the Brook says Public School buses from West Branch aided in taking residents to the Knights of Columbus Hall around midnight–where the Red Cross, Brook employees, and EMS looked after them.

By 10 a-m- Sunday all of the residents were able to go back home.