Senate Approves Bill Creating Authority To Oversee Mackinac Straits Tunnel

The state senate has approved a measure that will create a separate authority to handle a proposed tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

The tunnel would hold Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 Pipeline, which has to be moved under an agreement with the state.

The legislation passed with a large majority in the senate after a change was introduced.

Before the change, the tunnel would’ve been the responsibility of the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The original plan received criticism from some, which prompted legislators to make revisions.

The new Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority would consist of three people appointed by the governor.

The corridor authority would also take charge of all things related to the tunnel.

Earlier this year, Enbridge agreed to pay for all costs associated with the tunnel under the condition that it was controlled by an authority.

The measure now heads to the house.