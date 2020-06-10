- Advertisement -
Semi Truck Spills Fuel on US-23 in Multi-Vehicle Car Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 10, 2020
A crash in Alepna County left a bit of a mess Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on US-23 when a semi truck failed to stop at the intersection.

A pick up truck stopped at intersection, and so did the car behind it but a 50-year-old man driving a semi truck hauling wood chips did not.

This caused the semi-truck to crash into the back of a car sending it into the back of the pickup truck.

Wood chips scattered and fuel from the semi truck spilled onto the roadway.

Authorities say it took about 10 hours to clean the scene.

Thankfully no one was seriously injured.

Investigation on the crash is still underway, authorities say alcohol is not a factor.

