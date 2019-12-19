- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Semi-Truck Loses Control and Crashes in Cadillac Area

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 19, 2019
440 Views
0

A semi-truck lost control and crashed Wednesday morning.

Authorities from the Cadillac MSP Post arrived on the scene near marker 177 in the Cadillac area where they found the truck off-road. 

They say the driver lost control on the overpass–when driving northbound on US 131 hitting the guardrail. 

One lane traffic was closed down for about one hour while debris was cleared. 

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured. 

The driver was issued a citation for driving too fast.

Post Views: 440



Trending Now
Suspect Charged with Killing of Woman Dumped in Leelanau Co.
Sierra Searcy December 16, 2019
Cadillac Man in Hospital After Being Struck by Drunk Driver
Sierra Searcy December 17, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Semi-Truck Loses Control and Crashes in Cadillac Area
Share No Comment