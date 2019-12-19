Semi-Truck Loses Control and Crashes in Cadillac Area

A semi-truck lost control and crashed Wednesday morning.

Authorities from the Cadillac MSP Post arrived on the scene near marker 177 in the Cadillac area where they found the truck off-road.

They say the driver lost control on the overpass–when driving northbound on US 131 hitting the guardrail.

One lane traffic was closed down for about one hour while debris was cleared.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured.

The driver was issued a citation for driving too fast.