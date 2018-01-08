Semi Driver Injured in Crash on US-131

A semi driver was injured in a crash Monday Morning.

That accident happened along US-131 in Mecosta County, near 22-Mile Road.

Deputies were told that there was a two vehicle crash at the location involving a semi.

Once on scene deputies found the SUV off the road and over turned.

The investigation found that the SUV passed the semi and then lost control.

The driver of the semi tried to avoid the SUV, but was unable to and they collided.

That’s when the SUV went off the road and over turned in the ditch.

No one in the SUV was injured, but the driver of the semi, a man from Bladwin, was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.