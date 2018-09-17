- Advertisement -
Secretary of State Hiring More Staff Across the State

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 17, 2018
The Secretary of State is hiring additional staff across the state to address increased numbers when residents regain eligibility for driver’s licenses.

Earlier this year, the legislature eliminated Driver Responsibility Fees and approved $1 million to hire more customer-service employees.

The fees were an additional cost that was automatically charged for various traffic violations on top of regular traffic fines.

According to the SOS, adding staff will help offices manage the wave of applicants who have had their suspensions lifted.

For information on the changes to the, you can head to michigan.gov/driverresponsibility.

