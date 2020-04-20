Second Suspect Arrested in Alpena Co. Armed Robbery

A second person has been arrested and four juveniles are now suspects in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month in Alpena.

Alpena police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint in their home.

The victim says, the suspects had handguns knives and a baseball bat and demanded the victim give up their marijuana and other property.

The suspects were identified and a 32-year-old Bay City man was arrested for Armed Robbery, Home Invasion and Resisting Police.

A 19-year-old woman has recently been arrested for allegedly helping in the armed robbery and faces a slew of other charges.

The two are now in Alpena County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police say they are still seeking charges for four other juvenile suspects who were also involved.

