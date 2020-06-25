- Advertisement -
Second Person Arrested in Chippewa Co. Overdose Death Investigation

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 25, 2020
A second person has been arrested in an overdose investigation in Chippewa County.

Back in December police arrested Derek Erickson for delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Police say Jessica Dailey died back in September after overdosing on drugs he gave her.

Now Melanie Minta of Sault Ste. Mars is accused of accessing Daileys health records after her death.

Police say she was communicating with Erickson about the overdose.

Minta was arraigned on Tuesday on a felony charge.

