Second Case of Rare Polio-Like Disease Confirmed in Oakland County

State health officials have confirmed a second case of a rare polio-like disease downstate.

Both the MDHHS and CDC report that acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, was found in a child from Oakland County.

The state’s first AFM case was confirmed earlier this month in a child from Wayne County.

Nine suspected cases of AFM remain under investigation in Michigan.

In total, there are 158 cases of AFM in 36 states, mostly in children.

But despite an increases in cases, the CDC estimates that less than one to two in a million children in the United States will get AFM annually.

AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak.

Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM.

The cause or trigger for the disease is not yet known.