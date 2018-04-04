Second Body Found in Missaukee County Swamp Identified As Missing Woman

We have new information regarding the case of the missing people in Missaukee County.

The MSP says they have positively identified the second body.

Autopsy results confirmed that one of the bodies found in the Dead Stream Swamp was 34 year-old Jeff Hurley.

Now, the MSP says Spectrum Hospital of Grand Rapids positively identified the second body as 19 year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac.

Last November Hurley and Foust went missing.

Their vehicle and belongings were found in an area of Missaukee County called the Dead Stream Swamp.

On Monday, March 26th, MSP K9 units were able to get to an area that was previously inaccessible.

That’s where they found two bodies.

The MSP thought that the bodies were the missing pair, and now autopsy results have confirmed that.

The cause of death for each will be determined based upon the medical examiner’s findings and toxicology reports.