Search for Missing Teen Continues in Isabella County

The desperate search for a missing 14-year-old girl continues in Isabella County.

Take a look at your screen…

This is Nevaeh Snyder.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, she went missing Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Nevaeh was last seen around 10 that morning leaving Shepherd High School.

The case does not qualify for an amber alert and so investigators hope to find her by spreading her information and photo across social media.

You’re encouraged to share it.

If you have seen Nevaeh Snyder or have any information that might be helpful in bringing her home safely…

You’re asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch.