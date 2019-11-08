Search for Missing Grand Traverse Co. Teen Stretches into Day 12

The search for a missing teen — Lilian Dawn-Renee Schaffer — stretches into its 12th day.

The fifteen year old Grand Traverse County teen was reported missing October 28th and her whereabouts are still unknown.

She was last seen at her home on London Drive, where authorities say she is believed to have left voluntarily.

If you have seen Lilian or may have any tips that can help to find her, Grand Traverse County investigators ask you to reach out as soon as possible.

