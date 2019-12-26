Search for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy from Montcalm Co. Goes into its Second Day

The search for a 5-year-old boy out of Montcalm County is going into its second day.

Authorities say the boy was last seen yesterday outside a Six Lakes residence playing with family members.

This is Beau Brennan Belson, authorities from the Lakeview Post along with canines have been searching for him since yesterday afternoon.

Beau was last seen wearing gray-colored footie pajamas with dinosaurs, a blue jacket, and black boots.

He is about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Beau is autistic but is able to communicate.

Authorities urge that anyone with information on Beau contact the Montcalm Central Dispatch or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.

