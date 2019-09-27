Scratch-Off Lotto Scheme Lands Two Benzie Co. Workers Behind Bars

A workplace scheme to steal scratch-off lotto tickets failed to pan out for two gas station employees out of Benzie County.

Both are now under arrest for embezzlement.

Michigan State Police started looking into the scratch-off thefts at the Honor Shell Gas Station back in April.

They found Shane Gonyon and Vikki Chaney both worked there during the time the lotto tickets had turned-up missing.

Gonyon, a clerk there, is now charged with embezzlement greater than 20-thousand but less than $50-thousand.

Chaney was a manager and is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both were taken to the Benzie County Jail.