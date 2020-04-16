SCAM ALERT:Local Authorities Warn of Scams Surrounding COVID-19 Pandemic

Local authorities are warning residents of scams surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers are trying to convince people when they contact them that they can get their check sooner if they go to a certain website and enter an access code.

Cheboygan County-Sheriff Clarmont said, “Once you enter the access code given by the scammer you have just allowed them access to your computer.”

Scammers are also sending our fake checks in the mail, Clarmont said, “Scammers will mail out very authentic looking checks that represent a stimulus check. You will know it is a scam if it is for more than you are supposed to get.”

Scammers will have you cash the check and send the money back to a fraudulent account.

Sheriff Clarmont stated if you have filed your taxes in 2019 or 2018 if you have not filed yet this year, and received a refund by direct deposit then you do not have to do anything, the check will be deposited into your bank account. If you did not use direct deposit then you can go to the IRS website and sign up for direct deposit. “If you do not sign up for direct deposit then the IRS will mail the check for the amount allowed but it will take a while,”said Clarmont.