SCAM ALERT: Sheriffs Office Warns of Email Scam in Mecosta County

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 8, 2020
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office is sending out a scam alert.

Police say if you get an email requesting you to call windows support center or any other entity in regards to your bank account being accidentally billed or funds deducted, do not call the number provided.

They are attempting to get your personal information and bank information remotely.

If you think you have been scammed contact your bank and check your account online.

