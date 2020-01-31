Scam Alert: Police Warn Local Residents of Popular Phone Scam

Police are warning you of another popular phone scam happening right here in the local area.

Police say a victim got a call from a man who said he was a government official who handles cases of fraud.

The victim says the man had a heavy accent and told her she was facing criminal charges because her social security number was used for check fraud in Texas.

The man said he could clear it up for her if she gave him her credit card numbers and purchased Google Play cards.

The state police want to remind you, government officials will not ask for your credit card numbers over the phone or ask you to pay them with online forms of currency such as Google Play cards, it is all a scam