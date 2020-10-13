- Advertisement -
SCAM ALERT: Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Amazon Phishing Scam

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 13, 2020
Lake County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for an Amazon scam email floating around northern Michigan. 

They say people have been receiving these letters by email and regular mail. 

The letters say that your account and all pending orders are on hold until billing information can be verified. 

Police say do not click the link, the link will send to a website that looks legit but actually is used to steal your identity and personal information. 

Do not fall for this! 

If you have any questions or concerns about your amazon account contact amazon directly.

Never trust links given in emails or text messages.

