Scam Alert: Authorities Say Fraudsters Continue to Pretend to be MSP Officials

Michigan State Police wants to warn you that scammers are continuing to impersonate state police officers.

Throughout the year we have been giving you multiple scam alerts and police are urging you to continue to be aware.

Authorities from Wexford County say they have received two phone calls about citizens receiving calls from scammers pretending to be the Cadillac MSP.

They warn that scammers are claiming to be with the state police and requesting personal information.

Police want to let you know they will never call and ask you for personal information over the phone and if you do receive a call to hang up and contact them immediately.