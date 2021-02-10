SCAM ALERT: Authorities Report Surge of Scam Calls in Wexford and Manistee Counties

The Manistee County and Wexford County Sheriff’s Office are seeing a surge in reports of scam calls.

Authorities say they use multiple methods including scammers saying they are with local law enforcement or are with the publishing clearinghouse.

Officials say these scammers are usually experienced thieves who often use “spoofed” phone numbers.

Some tips to protect yourself include:

Never giving personal information.

If you receive a call hang up and call the organization they claim to be from.

Law enforcement will not ask you to resolve a legal matter using gift cards

Any caller asking for payment in gift cards is a scam call.

If you receive a scam call you can report it here.