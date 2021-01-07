“Save Your Theater” Campaign to Save Local Movie House in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor theaters are launching fundraisers in order to keep their landmarks alive. The Michigan Theater is seeking donations to help keep providing virtual cinema and programs. Due to the mandated state closers, many theaters are experiencing bankruptcy and can not stay open. However, many kind people are helping them remain open.

However, Ann Arbor landmarks, like State Theatre, while safe, still needs help to remain a theater, rather than just a building.

If you would like to donate to help keep movie theaters alive, visit michtheater.org and hit donate.