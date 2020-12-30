Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Receives Close to 1,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

The Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians recently received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

They expected to receive 185 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and were shocked to see they got more than triple the amount.

The large shipment of 975 doses allows the tribe to schedule additional appointments.

The health division of the tribe is working to vaccinate elders who are 60 or older and critical workers.

Appointments are being scheduled for:

Jan. 5 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are a Sault Tribe member that is 60 or older in the seven-county service area, go here to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the Sault Tribe Health Division by calling (906) 632-5200, ext. 45200.