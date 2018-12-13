Sault Ste. Marie’s War Memorial Hospital Target of Hoax Bomb Threat

Police in Sault Ste. Marie were on high alert today after a bomb threat at the War Memorial Hospital.

Police say the hospital received an email of the bomb threat Thursday at 1:29 in the afternoon.

Hospital staff immediately called 911.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies set a perimeter stopping all traffic headed toward the hospital.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad also arrived on scene.

After setting a perimeter, the I.T. director confirmed that the threat was fake and that it was a ransomware originating out of Russia.

Police say that there have been several of these types of threats at hospitals throughout Michigan in the past couple of days.

The Hospital is open to patients and employees while they finish their procedures.