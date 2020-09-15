Sault Ste. Marie Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

A Sault Ste. Marie woman is behind bars and it’s not her first time around the block.

Police say they found this woman, Katherine Lee Benson, Sunday around 4:00 a.m. in a parked car on US-127 in Lyon Township.

Benson was asleep behind the wheel with the window open.

Police say the suspect showed signs of being drunk and after sobriety tests was arrested.

This is Benson’s third time being arrested for drunk driving.

She now faces a felony for drunk driving and was taken to Roscommon County Jail.

Benson was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon on September 14, 2020 and her bond was set at $50,000.