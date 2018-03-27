Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo

Police in Sault Ste Marie are looking for help to identify a person of interest.

The Sault Ste Marie Police Department released this photo on Tuesday.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify the person in it.

They don’t say why they are looking to identify them, only that this is in reference to a Police Report[ number 1056-18].

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to contact the Sault Ste Marie PD at 906.632.5745.