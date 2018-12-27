Sault Ste. Marie Man Wins $4 Million from From Lottery Ticket
A Sault Ste. Marie man says, “he feels like he’s been in a dream.”
24 year-old Adam Hansell won $4 million after scratching a winning lottery ticket.
“I’d bought a couple of tickets, and kept winning small amounts,” said Adam Hansell. “I bought a $30 ticket and won my money back, so I decided to try $4,000,000 Winner.”
Hansell bought his winning ticket at the Holiday gas station, located at I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.
He chose to receive his winnings all at once in a lump sum payment of about $2.5 million.
In a statement, he say’s he plans to buy a house, attend college, and share with his family.