Sault Ste. Marie Man Wins $4 Million from From Lottery Ticket

A Sault Ste. Marie man says, “he feels like he’s been in a dream.”

24 year-old Adam Hansell won $4 million after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

“I’d bought a couple of tickets, and kept winning small amounts,” said Adam Hansell. “I bought a $30 ticket and won my money back, so I decided to try $4,000,000 Winner.”

Hansell bought his winning ticket at the Holiday gas station, located at I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.

He chose to receive his winnings all at once in a lump sum payment of about $2.5 million.

In a statement, he say’s he plans to buy a house, attend college, and share with his family.