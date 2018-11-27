Sault Ste. Marie Man Dead After Crash in Oscoda County

An Upper Peninsula man is dead following a crash in Oscoda County.

At around 1:45 Monday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to M-33, south of Steiner Rd. in Clinton Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby had reported that a vehicle had crashed.

Once on scene, crews found that a 2001 Ford Expedition was going south on M-33, when if left the road and rolled several times.

The 24 year-old driver, a man from Sault Ste. Marie, was thrown from the vehicle and died while en route to the hospital.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and investigators are still trying to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.