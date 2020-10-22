Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested for Coke and Heroin

A Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs from downstate and selling them in Northern Michigan.

This man Coty James Robinson was pulled over after being suspected for selling drugs.

Police stopped Robison and searched his car.

During the search police say they found cocaine, heroin and a scale.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Chippewa County Jail.

He now faces three charges including possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

Robsinson is a 4 time habitual offender.