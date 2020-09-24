- Advertisement -
Sault Ste. Marie Detectives Bring Down Meth Drug Ring, Three Arrested

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 24, 2020
A drug bust has three people behind bars. 

Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie brought down a meth drug ring and arrested three people Monday. 

The drug task force sent undercover detectives to buy meth multiple times from people inside a home on Helen Street. 

Further investigation led police to another home on 8 Mile where two more people were arrested. 

Now Eugene Skuse, Rocky Perry Jr. and Roberta Curtis have all been charged with selling meth.

Skuse is charged with selling meth and maintaining a drug house. 

Perry is charged with selling meth and other crimes. 

Curtis is solely charged with selling meth. 

Detectives tell us more people are expected to be arrested as a part of this drug bust. 

