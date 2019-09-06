SANE Detectives Make Meth Arrests, Seize Drugs, Evidence

The latest from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives…

You’re looking at several ounces of meth purchased by the SANE team from a suspect in Petoskey.

Shortly after investigators made the buy, they pulled over the suspect’s car and arrested two people.

18-year-old Joshua Michael Jones from Gaylord — charged with delivery of meth up to 449 grams, a count of possession near school property and conspiracy, all 20 year felonies.

They also arrested Paige Martin Vandyke on the same charges.

Investigators seized cash and evidence from both suspects and their vehicle.

Both were taken to the Emmett County Jail.