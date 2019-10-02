SANE Detectives Make Five Arrests in Various Drug Busts

A busy one for detectives with the SANE Drug Team…

Making a slew of arrests for various drug crimes.

First, detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Gerald Eugene Vary the II for selling cocaine in Gaylord…

Charged now with conspiracy to deliver cocaine, larceny by conversion and delivery of cocaine, several 20 year felonies.

Kaylee Sue and Richard Ferris — husband and wife — were arrested by police in Tuscarora Township for selling methadone pills from their home.

Both face delivery of methadone charges and were taken to the Cheboygan County Jail.

Leonard Thomas Hunt and Sandra Lee Hopkinson were arrested by state police late last month for selling psychedelics and prescription drugs.

Both lived in Bear Creek Township…

Detectives say hunt dealt in mushrooms and Ritalin, while Hopkinson was charged only with dealing mushrooms.

Both were taken to the Emmett County Jail.