SANE Detectives Bust Suspected Emmett Co. Meth Dealer

SANE drug detectives — taking a suspected meth dealer off the street.

Investigators arrested Brittney Marie-Loraine Hall in Emmett County.

Detectives say Hall and a friend sold three and a half grams of meth to an undercover detective in Bear Creek Township for $375 back in May.

After the deal was done, deputies and state troopers pulled her over and allegedly found more meth, heroin, cash and other evidence of drug dealing.

The reason behind the month’s-long gap between the bust and Hall’s arrest is not clear…

But we know she was taken in October 10th.

She is charged now with delivery of meth, possession of meth, delivery of heroin and possession…

Several 20 year felonies.