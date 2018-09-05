SANE Detectives Arrest Man for Drug Crimes

A man is behind bars after the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives seized cocaine and cash from a home in Otsego County.

The Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement or better known as SANE led an undercover investigation, buying crack cocaine from the suspect on the night of August 29th.

Detectives then obtained a warrant to search the mans home in Cornwith Township where crack cocaine, cash, and other evidence were found.

In a traffic stop, SANE arrested the suspect 44 year-old James Bozeman of Gaylord.

Bozeman was arrested for 1count delivery of crack cocaine, 1 count possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, and 1 count possession of marijuana.

He is being lodged at the Otsego County Jail.