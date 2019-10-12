SANE Arrests Six In Gaylord Drug Distribution Investigation

Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement arrested six suspects in connection to the distribution of multiple drugs in Gaylord.

Investigators say the group was booked for charges related to cocaine, LSD, and meth.

On October 6th, detectives reportedly bought cocaine and LSD from 47-year-old Jody Phillips.

A search warrant was prepared and executed at his apartment the next day and sane arrested these six people.

During a search of the apartment, detectives allegedly found drugs, cash, and other evidence.

Sane had been buying methamphetamine from Phillips during the month of May 2019.

Police say Phillips was out on bond for a previous drug distribution arrest.

The others picked up by detectives were identified as Christina Kapanke, Starr Wagner, Dalton Hoover, Dakotas Hosley, and Joshua Graham, who was also investigated for previous drug sales.