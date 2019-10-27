Samsung “Satellite” Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard

It was a crash that you don’t see every day down in Gratiot county.

A couple found the wreckage of a balloon-propelled pseudo-satellite from Samsung called “SpacSelfie” Saturday morning.

It was designed to display selfies in the final frontier, but as you can see, it’s no longer in space.

Well, the device actually hit the ground near the Saginaw county line.

No one was hurt, although the device did appear to take a beating on the way down.

And the Gratiot County Herald reports the device’s balloon did cause some damage to power lines in the area, leading to an outage.

Samsung sent out a team to collect the device, and in a statement, said the landing was planned, but the device came down early due to weather.