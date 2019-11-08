- Advertisement -
Salvation Army, Walmart Challenge Donors to “Fill the Truck” in 5th Annual Toy Drive

Staff Writer Posted On November 8, 2019
Beginning this Saturday you can be Santa’s little helper by simply going to your local Walmart…

And giving kids in need the holiday season they deserve — but may not otherwise get.

The Salvation Army — posted at the front of each store as part of the fifth annual Fill the Truck Drive.

The two organizations again joined forces to provide toys for children in need in northern Michigan and nationwide.

And Santa will also be making a special appearance to add some Christmas joy.

If you want more information, click here.

