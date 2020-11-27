Salvation Army Gives Out Over 300 Meals to Those in Need

It is a time for giving, the holidays are here and what are holidays without helping those in need.

The Salvation Army in Grand Traverse County provided a hot meal for those in need for Thanksgiving.

They gave out over 300 meals Wednesday while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the state health department.

“ The community has a need so we are trying to meet that while also staying safe. We have had so many people step up in the community to help, and it is important because many people need this today,” said Lieutenant Matthew Winters of the Salvation Army.

This year was a struggle for the local non-profit due to the emergency order put in place by the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services.

Indoor gatherings are still allowed but only between two households and with no more than 10 people.

So this year Thanksgiving meals were served outside so people could be socially distant while getting a hot meal.

This year the Salvation Army was able to give out 324 meals.