Saginaw Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash

The DNR is reminding snowmobilers to ride with caution.

This is after they were called to a fatal snowmobile crash in Chippewa County.

The accident happened around 12:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Emergency responders were called to Snowmobile Trail 8, between M-123 and the Curley Lewis Highway for the report of a crash with serious injuries.

The DNR says the rider, a 51-year-old man from Saginaw, missed a curve and hit a tree.

Responders attempted to resuscitate him on scene and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the not the first fatal snowmobile crash this season.

In the wake of the multiple crashes the DNR is reminding riders to be safe on the trails.

Watch your speed, drive cautiously, and pay attention to the trail.

A majority of accidents happen when a rider comes into a corner too fast and go off the trail.