Saginaw Man in Roscommon Co. Jail After Driving Drunk for Third Time
Posted On August 14, 2020
A Saginaw man was arrested for drunk driving and it’s not his first time around the block.
Police say Brandon Hitchcock was stopped on Hillcrest Road near Dayton Street in Lyon Township for speeding.
Hitchcock allegedly showed signs of being drunk and was arrested after taking a sobriety test.
He now faces a felony for driving drunk for the third time.
Hitchcock is currently in Roscommon County Jail.