- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Saginaw Man in Roscommon Co. Jail After Driving Drunk for Third Time

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 14, 2020
259 Views
0

A Saginaw man was arrested for drunk driving and it’s not his first time around the block. 

Police say Brandon Hitchcock  was stopped on Hillcrest Road near Dayton Street in Lyon Township for speeding. 

Hitchcock allegedly showed signs of being drunk and was arrested after taking a sobriety test. 

He now faces a felony for driving drunk for the third time. 

Hitchcock is currently in Roscommon County Jail.

Post Views: 259



Trending Now
5-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Duncan Bay While Tubing
Sierra Searcy August 11, 2020
Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck Near Mackinac Bridge
Remington Hernandez August 13, 2020

You are reading
Saginaw Man in Roscommon Co. Jail After Driving Drunk for Third Time
Share No Comment