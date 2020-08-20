S.A.N.E Arrests Cheboygan Man on Meth Charges
Posted On August 20, 2020
315 Views0
On Friday, August 14, the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team searched a Cheboygan County with a warrant.
Officers found methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and other evidence inside the home.
54-year-old Daniel Michael Laviolette was arrested.
He’s charged with one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Second Offense, which is 40 years and/or $50,000 and one count Possession of Methamphetamine, Second Offense, which is 20 years and/or $30,000.
Laviolette is a habitual offender.
Detectives are still investigating and expect more arrests to be made.