S.A.N.E Arrests Cheboygan Man on Meth Charges

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 20, 2020
On Friday, August 14, the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team searched a Cheboygan County with a warrant.

Officers found methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and other evidence inside the home.

54-year-old Daniel Michael Laviolette was arrested.

He’s charged with one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Second Offense, which is 40 years and/or $50,000 and one count Possession of Methamphetamine, Second Offense, which is 20 years and/or $30,000.

Laviolette is a habitual offender.

Detectives are still investigating and expect more arrests to be made.

