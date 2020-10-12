Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy, Closes Northern Michigan Locations

Over 185 Ruby Tuesdays across the U.S will close.

The restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy last week.

Ruby Tuesday is estimated to have between $100 million and $500 million of debt.

In Michigan nine locations will be closing or have already closed including one right here in Cadillac, and another northern Michigan location in Gaylord.

As of now the Cadillac location is still open for business, there has been no word on a time frame of when the location will shut its doors.

Ruby Tuesday says it plans to use the bankruptcy to strengthen business by reducing liabilities and “emerge a stronger organization built for the future.”

Here is a list of all of the locations closing or that have already closed in Michigan according to Business Insider :

1375 E Michigan Avenue, Saline

30901 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville

1023 E Pickard Street, Mt. Pleasant

6800 Eastman Avenue, Midland

499 Dickerson Road, Gaylord

8711 East 34 Road, Cadillac

5397 Waldron Way, Big Rapids

6083 B Drive North, Battle Creek

35500 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights