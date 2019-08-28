Roscommon to Receive $60-Thousand in EGLE Grant, Will Use to Redevelop

Downtown Roscommon will get some money from the state to make improvements.

$60-thousand from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will be used to determine the next steps to redevelop an abandoned drug store.

The grant money will allow Roscommon to figure out whether past uses of the site may have contaminated the soil or ground water.

That would then lead to a clean-up and give potential buyers of the property some added incentive.