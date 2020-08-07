Roscommon Police Save Woman with Drug Overdose Reversal Drug
Posted On August 7, 2020
A woman is alive after being saved by two Roscommon County deputies.
Police say, earlier this week, they were called to Roscommon because of a woman overdosing.
When they arrived at the scene the woman was passed out and turning blue from a drug overdose.
Deputy Oneil and Deputy Martin gave the woman an overdose reversal drug, naloxone to revive her.
The woman was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.