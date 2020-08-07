- Advertisement -
Roscommon Police Save Woman with Drug Overdose Reversal Drug

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 7, 2020
A woman is alive after being saved by two Roscommon County deputies. 

Police say, earlier this week, they were called to Roscommon because of a woman overdosing. 

When they arrived at the scene the woman was passed out and turning blue from a drug overdose. 

Deputy Oneil and Deputy Martin gave the woman an overdose reversal drug, naloxone to revive her. 

The woman was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.

