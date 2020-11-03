Roscommon Man Found Guilty for Forcing Woman into Prostitution, Faces Life in Prison

One of the two men involved in a human trafficking case, that goes back to January 2020 has been found guilty.

This man, James Manford Jarrell, now faces life in prison for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) First Degree.

To give a recap, the victim says she escaped a residence on Roberta Drive in Crawford County where she was being forced to clean and perform acts of prostitution.

The victim says the duo brought her up from Ypsilanti and held her against her will.

After further investigation police arrested the two suspects.

Jarrell was found guilty last week on two counts of CSC First Degree and one count Unlawful Imprisonment.

He is scheduled for sentencing December 7,2020.

The second suspect Jeffrey Allen Kobel is still awaiting trial.