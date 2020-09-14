Roscommon Man Arrested for Meth After Being Stopped for Speeding
A Roscommon man is behind bars for meth after being stopped for speeding in June.
Police say they stopped this man Tyler James Vanduser on I-75 in Richfield Township.
After searching the suspects car police found drugs inside a backpack.
A small glass jar with a white crystal substance tested positive for meth.
Police also found a digital scale in the arm rest.
The suspect was later arrested after police got lab results.
His next court date is September 23rd.