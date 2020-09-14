- Advertisement -
Roscommon Man Arrested for Meth After Being Stopped for Speeding

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 14, 2020
A Roscommon man is behind bars for meth after being stopped for speeding in June. 

Police say they stopped this man Tyler James Vanduser on I-75 in Richfield Township. 

After searching the suspects car police found drugs inside a backpack. 

A small glass jar with a white crystal substance tested positive for meth. 

Police also found a digital scale in the arm rest. 

The suspect was later arrested after police got lab results. 

His next court date is September 23rd.

