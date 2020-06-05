Roscommon Man Arrested After Trying to Meet Up with 15-Year-Old Girl

A Roscommon man may be spending some time behind bars after being accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl he met online.

But there was a catch, there was no girl, it was the police the whole time,

Police say they began an investigation on this man Jospeh Grad in April.

Grad contacted who he thought was a 15-year-old girl who police say he asked to have sex with.

When he went to meet up with the girl he was met by police.

Police are now searching his home, phone, computers and internet accounts.

Grad is currently being held in Roscommon County Jail and the investigation is still underway.